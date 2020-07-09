Two of the most historically important – but currently blighted – structures in downtown Johnstown appear headed toward different fates following City Council’s regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.
Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Ricky Britt, the Rev. Sylvia King, Michael Capriotti, Dave Vitovich and Charles Arnone unanimously voted to enter into an agreement in which the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority will provide a $66,000 post-razing reimbursement to assist with the demolition of the Conrad Building at 303 Franklin St.
Council also approved – by a 6-1 vote – forgiving back taxes on the Ludwig House, 662 Main St., that was once home to the Pauline H.L. Gordon Mortuary, the city’s oldest business under African American ownership, and a site reportedly used by Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross, in the days after the 1889 Johnstown Flood.
The $2,460.64 will be waived for the amount of $1.
City officials estimated it would have cost between $15,000 and $20,000 to raze the property that will now be transferred from the Johnstown Area Heritage Association to Clara Barton Home and Gardens, a nonprofit.
“That’s an important historical asset that hopefully can be renovated,” interim City Manager John Trant Jr. said. “It’s a saving to the city. In a sense, it’s a win-win.”
All total, a little less than $11,000 in back taxes were owned to the city, Greater Johnstown School District and Cambria County, with those other two entities already have forgiven their amounts.
David Santa, president of the Clara Barton Home and Gardens board, said his organization has approximately $100,000 in grants and private donations ready for the renovation project.
“We are certainly off to the races,” Santa said. “Now that we’ve overcome this hurdle, we should now be moving into high gear. There’s some work that needs immediately done down at the house, which I will start to do in the next month. We’re going to have a meeting in the coming weeks to definitively decide on what we’re going to do with the house.
“We pretty much know what we’re going to do, but we just want to agree on it one last time and then really put the plan into motion.”
Santa said the organization wanted to save money on the taxes, given the overall projected cost of the construction and repurposing.
“We need all the money we can get to restore the house which will be in the neighborhood of $400,000,” he said.
Mock was the only council member who voted against the resolution.
“I just have an issue with forgiving back taxes,” Mock said. “When they bought the property, they knew the taxes were due. They should have allowed for it somehow. Everybody is struggling to pay their taxes. I think forgiving them is an issue.
“It’s just a personal issue. I just don’t like forgiving taxes. We have people struggling to pay them, and they’re paying them. To just waive it because they’re going to start this project, then they should have allocated money somewhere along the way to take care of the taxes.”
While the Ludwig House appears headed toward a rebirth, the Conrad Building’s days are numbered.
With the JRA money accepted, Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky expects the city to enter into a demolition agreement with Steel Valley Contractors, from Youngstown, Ohio, by the end of the week.
The Conrad Building, which was built in 1908, will likely be fully razed in about 30 days or at least by the end of summer, according to Dubnansky.
Johnstown will contribute an expected $100,000 in federal Urban Development Action Grant Program money to the emergency demolition.
“It’s been the No. 1 blight project I think we’ve had in the city for a number of years,” Dubnansky said. “It’s just going to be great to finally get that building dealt with.”
The city, along with numerous organizations and individuals, attempted to save the building, but to no avail, leaving behind a crumbling structure with pieces that often fall off, necessitating the closure of a street lane next to the property.
“We know it’s been not only an eyesore, but it’s been a hazardous site, as of right now, to the general public,” Janakovic said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.