JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Permission from Johnstown’s Community and Economic Development Department will soon be required for the keeping of livestock or fowl within the city limits.
A permitting process is expected to be finalized and announced in the upcoming days after City Council unanimously adopted an amendment to the municipality’s animals ordinance during its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.
Officials are consulting several organizations, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Penn State Extension, while drafting the guidelines.
“Now you have to contact the city’s Community and Economic Development Department to receive your essentially livestock permit, just as a way for us to kind of make approvals to people who have livestock and to make sure that they’re following a policy we’ll have set forth in the city,” John Dubnansky, the department’s director, said during an interview.
Exemptions for a person, firm or corporation may be granted at the department’s discretion for, in part, horses, donkeys, mules, ponies, cattle, sheep, pigs, hogs, llamas, alpacas and chickens.
The Community and Economic Development Department can use several factors in determining if a permit is granted, including limitations on the number of animals, shelter provided and sanitary standards.
Dubnansky said the city is “not here to hinder anybody.”
“It’s really just about to help regulate the overall animals that exist within the city and make sure there’s not an overabundance of livestock on a small property where it’s not safe for the animals and not a nuisance for the adjacent property owners,” Dubnansky said.
Any owner of livestock or fowl violating laws could have a permit revoked with the city giving 30 days’ notice.
“The problem is ... if people aren’t going to adhere to the actual ordinance where it’s not a nuisance, or it’s not a mess, and people aren’t complaining,” City Councilwoman Marie Mock said. “Once that happens, it doesn’t matter if you have a permit or not. You just can’t have it. Everything is cool and good. Then, if you screw up, you’re done.”
The permitting process will also provide officials a way of determining how much livestock is in the city.
“Frankly, I think it’s an unknown factor because once again we never really had people really contact us about livestock,” Dubnansky said. “We’ve only responded to complaints. We know that there’s a variety of animals that exist on properties throughout the city, and through this process we’ll have a better understanding of that and we’ll have better regulation of those people and those animals.”
In another animal-related matter, City Council discussed a horse that has created a bit of a local stir when it has recently been spotted in the West End, Cambria City and downtown.
“It’s a horse, and they’re able to ride it on the road,” interim City Manager Dan Penatzer said. “There’s no regulation about that.”
Penatzer concluded: “I wouldn’t spend a whole lot of time on it unless it really became a problem.”
