JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sediment, trees and brush have built up in the Elk Run flood-control basin throughout the past two decades to the point where it no longer properly functions.
Meanwhile, over the same time period, countless residential properties in Johnstown have fallen into disrepair.
In both cases, money has not been available to fix the problems.
But American Rescue Plan funds are now being used to address those issues.
On Wednesday, Johnstown City Council voted to hire Ligonier Construction Co. at a cost of $213,000 to clear the Elk Run basin, located at Stackhouse Park in the city’s West End.
Council also moved an additional $500,000 into its ARP-funded, owner-occupied home weatherization program. Approval was given – on first read – to add another $500,000 if the ordinance is passed on an upcoming final read.
That would bring the weatherization program funding, which started with an original $2 million allocation, to a new total of $3 million.
“It’s transformational,” Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom said. “We’re seeing a community reinvest in itself.”
The Elk Run basin, which measures approximately 70 feet by 300 feet, was designed to hold water to prevent downstream flooding. Dredging will bring it “back to its original state basically, so it can function properly,” according to Public Works Director Jared Campagna. The notice to proceed is effective on Oct. 24, with the work expected to take 60 days.
“This influx of ARP money has allowed us to do a lot here as far as picking up on things that should have been done over the last 20 years,” Campagna said. “Having these funds allows us to now move this project forward.”
The city received $30.7 million in federal rescue plan money for COVID-19 pandemic relief.
Johnstown originally put $2 million into the weatherization program that provides up to $10,000 per property for upgrades, such as siding, windows, roofing, doors, furnaces and insulation. All of that original money has been designated, thus the decision to increase the amount by a likely $1 million.
Both $500,000 transfers will be taken from an ARP-funded home purchasing program that was originally budgeted $2 million, but that has not seen much demand.
Deputy Mayor Michael Capriotti said home weatherization is “the program that has garnered the most attention and had the biggest impact.”
City Councilwoman Laura Huchel said the program’s effect has been apparent in the city.
“It’s been very gratifying to see people who haven’t been sitting on their porches for decades able to enjoy their homes because for the first time they’ve been able to make repairs, make them proud of their homes again,” Huchel said.
“I think it’s a great way to fight blight. A lot of people say, ‘demolition, demolition, demolition,’ but there are people on the cusp, where if you just give them one little boost, they’re able to make repairs to make their homes a great place for them to live for many years to come.”
