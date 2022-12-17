JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two Johnstown churches opened their doors Saturday to feed and clothe the cold and homeless.
The Undenominational House of God Church was where Missionary Angie March served hot meals from 3 to 6 p.m.
For a few years, the annual Christmas meal was served outside in a lot at a nearby car wash. The lot was sold and the car wash was torn down.
"I like giving on the street better than giving inside," said March, showing a kind smile. "It was so nice, even in the cold."
The meal served at the Hickory Street church included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread and chili.
Inside or outside, March said she is happy to serve.
"It brings me joy to see other people happy," March said.
She said she once lived in Brooklyn and Queens, New York.
"I went through hard times when I was young," March said. "It taught me that this is my calling. No matter how little it seems, it means a lot to somebody else. I'm thankful to God that he gave me the opportunity to do this."
Her husband, Bishop David March, said his dad incorporated the church in 1967 that began in his basement on New Street, in Johnstown's Prospect section.
They soon bought the Hickory Street building. The church is undenominational, an old term once found in the dictionary, he said.
Today, many churches call themselves non-denominational.
The church believes in the baptism of the holy spirit that the apostles experienced in the upper room on the day of pentecost.
The Christmas meal is geared to the homeless and those living in shelters, but Bishop March stressed that everyone is welcome. The ministry feeds the body and the soul.
"It's a ministry mostly geared toward trying to get somebody to Christ," he said.
Over at Christ Centered Community Church on Somerset Street, Johnstown resident David Platt sorted through tables stacked with clothing.
"I found a pair of jeans and a couple of food items," he said. "I'm looking for something for my girlfriend, too."
The Christmas giveaway was held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There was clothing for men, women and children. Offerings included coats, hats, gloves and hats.
On Christmas day, the church will hold its annual community dinner.
It's something that Platt says he looks forward to attending.
"I've been to the dinners before," Platt said. "I really love coming here."
Church elder Brandon King said it's all part of the mission to serve Christ. He pointed to the words Jesus spoke in the Gospel of Matthew: "I was hungry and you fed me, I was thirsty and you gave me a drink, I was homeless and you gave me a room, I was shivering and you gave me clothes, I was sick and you stopped to visit, I was in prison and you came to me. ... Whenever you did one of these things to someone overlooked or ignored, that was me – you did it to me."
"We have to continue to go back to the grass roots and fulfill the mission of the church," King said. "That is to help those who are the least, last and left out."
