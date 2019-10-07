A downtown Johnstown church is preparing to celebrate a special milestone this weekend.
Franklin Street United Methodist Church was commissioned as a full-fledged Methodist Episcopal Church on Oct. 19, 1819, after serving as a circuit church in the area for 10 years. This weekend, the church will celebrate the 200th anniversary of that event, as well as the 150th anniversary of its sanctuary.
“It’s a big deal,” said Terry Knipple, the church’s pastor.
“We’re going to have a banquet. Alumni that have grown up in the church are coming back in for this weekend.
“We’re just going to celebrate God’s goodness.”
An anniversary banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Halle, 306 Broad St. A service titled “Celebrating our Heritage” will be held the following day in the church’s sanctuary beginning at 10:30 a.m.
During the banquet and service, each family will receive a complimentary 200th anniversary book of remembrances and stories contributed by the church’s members and friends.
“This church has withstood three floods, two fires and the ups and downs of Johnstown, and God is still doing work here,” Knipple said. “So we like to think that it’s just 200 years of God being faithful to the people of Johnstown.”
Knipple said the church has seen a shrinking congregation through the years, and he truly appreciates those individuals that continue to make their way through the church’s doors.
“Franklin Street at one point and time was like the elite church in town. It probably had 1,500 members. They had paid choir members, paid soloists, I mean it was a really big deal at one time,” he said. “Now we have a part-time staff. Our music is done by a local family band.
“So things have changed, but the spirit is still the same,” Knipple said. “We’re there to lift each other up, encourage each other, and help each other out.”
The church pastor said this weekend’s festivities will be a celebration of historic events and the church’s ongoing commitment to God and the Johnstown community.
“Two hundred years is a milestone, and we want to celebrate it,” Knipple said.
