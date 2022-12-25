JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Christ Centered Community Church in Johnstown’s Kernville neighborhood offered warmth on Sunday, an especially cold and possibly lonely Christmas day for many.
“For people who don’t have a place to go, our motto is, ‘The doors of the church are always open,’ ” said Emmanuel Britt, 20, who was among the volunteers who helped serve the dinner.
“All we hope for in return is for people to leave the service as happier individuals,” he said.
The church at 531 Somerset St. has been serving Christmas dinner with all the trimmings on Christmas Day for 13 years, said the Rev. Sylvia King.
The dinner on Sunday brought together church members, people from the surrounding neighborhood and some city and county government officials.
All who entered received a hefty plate of turkey, ham, potatoes, corn, green beans, carrots and stuffing, plus cake or pie for dessert. They were urged to take second meals with them for neighbors.
Sunday marked the return of sit-down dining at the church’s Christmas event. For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic limited dinner to take-out only.
“I’m so grateful that we have a sit-down dinner today,” King said.
A steady stream of people, including church members who had finished singing Christmas hymns, filed into the church’s dining room Sunday around 1 p.m. Dinner was served until about 3 p.m.
King said a special dinner was held Christmas Eve, too. The doors were open for on-duty police officers and firefighters, as well as area families.
Associate Pastor Antoinette Allen said the dinner on Christmas Day took about two weeks of preparation.
“This is open to the public,” she said. “Feeding the community is what it’s about. It’s an honor and a privilege.”
In addition to a hot meal, gifts of clothing and toys were also available.
The church prepared enough food for about 200 people on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.