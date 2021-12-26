JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown resident Joseph Gaborek knows a good thing when he sees it. Each Christmas, he enjoys the food and fellowship at Christ Centered Community Church, 531 Somerset St., in Kernville.
It was the church's 12th annual Christmas celebration with free hot meals and gifts.
"I've been coming here ever since they started," Gaborek said. "Back in those days, we sat down and enjoyed each other's company. It's nice they still have this."
The COVID-19 epidemic has changed many things. For the past two years, meals have been take-out only. Gifts this year were given out a week earlier.
"We're still keeping the guidelines of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," the Rev. Brandon King said. "While things have changed, the mission has not changed.
"We're just carrying out what the bible says. We're feeding the hungry and clothing the naked."
With the help of about 20 volunteers, the church was prepared to serve up to 200 take-out meals that included ham, turkey, corn, cabbage, stuffing, carrots, deserts, drinks and more, said the Rev. Sylvia King, a Johnstown council member.
Donated clothes, toys and other items were given away at the Church on Dec. 18.
"We had people lining up at 8:30 in the morning and we didn't open until 10," she said.
Dinner guests come and go year to year, but Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky has become a fixture of sorts.
"I look forward to this every year," he said. "Sylvia and her team do a great job. There's a lot of love and Christmas spirit here."
COVID-19 hasn't dampened the season of joy, Chernisky said.
"It's a little different than in years past when everybody ate together," he said. "There's still a lot of fist bumps coming through the door by people getting food to go."
