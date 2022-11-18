JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Vendors, musicians, families and, of course, Santa Claus will all come together in early December for the fourth annual City of Johnstown Christmas Market.
The event is scheduled to take place in and around downtown Johnstown’s Central Park from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 3. There will be hot foods, seasonal gifts, floral arrangements and other items for sale.
“It’s great to see a bunch of families come down and enjoy the holidays with everybody getting along, and everybody really feels the Christmas spirit,” said Amber Berezansky, a city employee who is helping organize the market. “It’s something we really enjoy putting on here in the city.”
Berezansky said the gathering brings “a sense of joy and peace to our city.”
On Dec. 2, Smooth Sound Band will play on the steps of City Hall from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Santa Claus will put in an appearance from 5 to 8 p.m.
On Dec. 3, the Greater Johnstown High School choir will perform from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Free carriage rides will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m., weather permitting. From 5 to 8 p.m., Santa Claus will return for a visit, joined by the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.