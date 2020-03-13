Students in kindergarten through 12th grade paired up Friday at Johnstown Christian School to pack meals for their first-ever Feed the Need party.
Over the past six weeks, parents and faculty have been organizing the event with The Champion Group to benefit both local residents and those in Haiti.
“Just knowing this is going to a good cause, to kids who are hungry and need food, it just feels good to do,” Johnstown Christian sophomore Chris Burkey said.
He and fellow sophomore Jake Huston were lending a hand all day in the school’s gymnasium.
Burkey said the pair were supposed to go to a state archery competition, but it was canceled so they decided to help.
“We like working and charity, so it’s a lot of fun,” Huston said.
The pair helped out in several ways while others packed, but their main job was to keep the supplies stocked for the packers.
Tables were set up side-by-side in the middle of the gym while production lines of students and volunteers put soybeans, rice, protein powder and vitamins in packages.
From there the packages were put in boxes and prepped to be sent off.
Johnstown Christian head of school, Celeste Sprankle, said the goal was to pack a total of 10,000 units.
That amount will be split, with 8,500 going to Haiti and 1,500 staying in the Johnstown area.
Sprankle explained that the school partnered with several local ministries for that part of the project.
“It just fits what we want our kids to learn,” Sprankle said.
Each group that arrived from 8:30 a.m. to noon had a goal of packing eight meals.
They chanted “fill the box” as a little friendly competition was had to see who could meet their quota the fastest.
Sprankle said the students have been learning about the impact they can make not only locally but around the world over the last few weeks with lessons building up to Friday.
Something that surprised her though, was how well the younger and older students worked together.
Sprankle said she was excited to see them helping each other and doing so well.
In addition to the meal-packing goals, the school also had a monetary goal of $70,000.
At the time of the event, a little more than $60,000 had been collected.
According to Sprankle, the money will be used to offset costs of the Feed the Need party and the rest will be used by Johnstown Christian School for scholarships and financial aid.
“We feel like part of our mission is to be the hands and feet of Christ,” Sprankle said.
Participating in the event fulfills that mission, according to her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.