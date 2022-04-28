JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Not only did the Johnstown Christian School FIRST Lego League Robojays team win the central state championship, but they also have been invited to a tournament at the University of Arkansas that will feature top teams from around the world.
“We’ve all been working really hard, and it’s great to see the end goal of everyone’s work,” student and team member Hope Ressler said.
This is the second time the team has been invited to the tournament, which will take place May 19-22. The group couldn’t go in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Knowing they have a second chance means a lot to the team’s members.
“I think we all worked really hard,” said first-year team member Levi DiGuardi, who added that he’s glad that dedication paid off.
DiGuardi said he typically participates in sports, but decided to try a different activity and has enjoyed working on the team, especially learning to code and build the robot.
Ressler, a longtime member, said she’s looking forward to the event, especially because it’ll be in person. She likes chatting with other teams about their projects.
Robojays coach and JCS teacher Eric Yacko is impressed by the students’ accomplishments.
“They’ve learned a lot throughout the years,” he said.
Dorin Cook, another longtime member, said he’s just glad they’ll get to participate in person. He recognized that the experience will be different because of the international teams.
The Robojays will face off against about 80 teams. They’ll compete on the same playing field as this year’s FIRST Lego contest, which focused on solving cargo-related problems, and present their research project – a robotic mailbox.
“It’s definitely an honor to be there,” Yacko said.
Cook said the JCS group has already made adjustments to their robot to improve its performance, such as changing the “brain.”
The Robojays are fundraising to help pay for the cross-country trip. Donations can be made to a GoFundMe page the group set up. Additionally, there’s a community “meet the team” and demonstration event at 7 p.m. Saturday in the school’s gymnasium.
