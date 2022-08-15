HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – For more than four decades, the gymnasium floor at Johnstown Christian School has served generations of students, but Athletic Director and physical education teacher Dave Sprankle said the structure is showing its age.
“We just want to make the whole gymnasium more presentable to the community,” he said.
The floor was donated to the school during the 1980-81 school year, according to JCS records.
Sprankle said the hardwood planks were the original Cambria County War Memorial Arena – now 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial – floor where the annual War Memorial Invitational Basketball Tournament was played for decades.
Because the polyurethane on the hardwood is peeling, painted lines are chipping and the floor has some dead spots that kill basketball dribbling, the Christian school is campaigning to get the playing surface refurbished by All American Athletics LLC.
That will include stripping the old coating and lines, re-securing the boards, a slight reposition and moving the bleachers.
“Part of the change is moving the court over about six inches in one direction,” Sprankle said.
Administrators want to make the space more energy efficient, too.
He estimates the project could cost around $30,000, a tall order for the small school of 250 students.
Thus far, he’s raised roughly $7,000 by contacting the alumni and patrons.
“It’s going slow,” Sprankle said.
Despite that, school administrators aren’t discouraged.
Celeste Sprankle, head of schools, said there’s a lot of people who’ve partnered with the school for years, such as alumni, they expect will help.
“For so many of them, that gym, the things that have happened there ... are so important,” she said.
In addition to fundraising, JCS has also applied for grants to help with costs, but hasn’t heard back yet.
The school leader called the 20-by-60-foot gym, which was constructed during the 1978-79 school year, “an important part of the community” where all of the students and families pass through during their time at the institution.
Dave Sprankle, her husband, described the space as the heart of the school.
The multipurpose room is where he teaches phys ed, students meet for clubs and programs, where the drama department puts on its spring production, where music concerts and instrumental programs are held, as well as homecoming dances, fundraisers and recess. The community can rent the facility.
It’s also where all the students gather before class each morning.
“I would like our gym to become a better representation of what JCS is,” Dave Sprankle said.
Anyone wishing to make a donation can contact the school at 814-288-2588.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.