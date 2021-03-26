Participating in the Feed the Need event at Johnstown Christian School provided 11th-grader Mary Hostetter with perspective, she said.
Personally packing meals that will be handed out to area residents and those in Haiti is what she considers a blessing.
"It makes me appreciate what I have more," Hostetter said.
The 16-year-old was one of many students from kindergarten through 12th grade and staff who donned hair nets, masks and gloves to work in 45-minute shifts at the school's gymnasium packing meals for the cause.
"Everyone's just so excited for this opportunity," Hostetter said.
Participants worked from 9 a.m. to noon with a goal of 10,000 meals – 1,500 for local organizations and 8,500 to send to Haiti.
"To me, the great thing is those kids are getting to serve," kindergarten teacher and volunteer packing coordinator Patti Miller said.
Friday was her second year in the role and the second year in a row that Johnstown Christian has participated in the Feed the Need program.
Students and staff assembled packets during the first event last March just before the COVID-19 shutdown of schools.
This year it was all-hands-on-deck because the virus had limited the volunteer pool.
Anyone who helped had to come from within the school, Miller said.
That made the event "tricky" but because so many wanted to assist with packing the meals, consisting of dehydrated vegetables, rice, soy protein and vitamin powder, it wasn't a detriment to the cause.
Organization of the event began in November and since then there have been several Zoom calls and related events to keep everyone on track and excited about the program.
That led to the gym packed with people, reciting chants and enjoying themselves while providing food to those in need.
"It's a long process and to have made it ... to see all the boxes packed almost brings a tear to your eye," Head of School Celeste Sprankle said.
She added that Feed the Need is a good blend of what Johnstown Christian wants to impart of the students – that need to serve.
"It's a perfect event for our kids to be a part of," Sprankle said.
Another heart-warming moment from this year's program was the charity of a kindergarten student who asked parents to send more food in case what was packed wasn't enough.
Miller and Sprankle said that's an example of how even the youngest learners understand the importance of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.