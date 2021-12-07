JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An Advent and Christmas concert, “Sing We Now of Christmas,” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at St. John Gualbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St., Johnstown.
The program will feature the Greater Johnstown Diocesan Festival Choir and Divine Mercy Catholic Academy Chorale. The choral groups will be accompanied by the Hilltop Chamber Music Ensemble.
There is no cost to attend, but a freewill offering will be accepted.
