At the start of the pandemic in March, Johnstown ice rink company Everything Ice pivoted its resources to produce personal protective equipment.
Nine months later, its gross sales of PPE is pushing $10 million nationwide, and company owner John Burley said he is donating M95 masks to the Cambria County Emergency Management Agency.
"I thought it would be a good service to provide to the community," Burley said. "We've been successful in what we are doing and we have the ability to do this. There's no better time than now. The community is hurting, and it's not suspected to get better any time soon."
Burley is donating about 185,000 masks – at a value of about $800,000, he said – to benefit Cambria County first responders, including firefighters and police.
M95 masks filter out 95 percent of particulate matter.
Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Art Martynuska said the donation from Burley more than quadruples the supply for the county."Kudos to these guys for thinking of us," Martynuska said. "That is a good corporate partner there. This is a huge shot in the arm to assist us. It's absolutely fantastic."
Burley's next business step for PPE Medical Supplies, a subsidiary of everything Ice, could involve refrigerated mobile vaccine storage units. That would be a natural fit with his ice rink equipment company, he said.
"We are talking about that now," he said.
Martynuska said he doesn't know how the federal government plans to supply a vaccine, but he is talking with Burley about a contingency plan for storage units if needed.
