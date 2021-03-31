McIlwain School Bus Lines of Johnstown was awarded a $200,000 Driving PA Forward grant to replace 10 older diesel school buses with 10 new clean diesel school buses.
McIlwain, which provides transportation for students in Cambria and Somerset counties, received part of an announced total of over $2.4 million in grants that will take 62 older diesel vehicles off the road to help improve air quality in many communities.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said in a release on Wednesday that grant funding comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Pennsylvania’s share of the national settlement with Volkswagen Group of America as a result of the automaker cheating on EPA emissions tests.
The nine funded projects will replace older diesel vehicles with new cleaner diesel or compressed natural gas-powered vehicles. Over their lifetimes, the DEP says that the projects are expected to prevent emission of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, fine particulate matter and hydrocarbon, as well as helping to reduce carbon dioxide.
The projects in Allegheny, Cambria, Clearfield and Delaware counties serve Environmental Justice areas. The release also noted projects in Beaver, Butler and Mercer counties.
The clean diesel funding program has now awarded over $5.6 million in Driving PA Forward grants to replace 135 older diesel vehicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.