Thirteen years and one day from when Army Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Buchan died in Ta'meem, Iraq, at age 33, a low-key ceremony took place to unveil a sign on a bridge that was renamed in his honor.
On Thursday, state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 71st Legislative District, spoke for about a minute before two PennDOT workers removed the black plastic covering from the green and white “SFC Raymond R. Buchan Memorial Bridge” marker.
Such events usually involve pageantry and a gathering of family, friends and dignitaries.
But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the get-together was kept brief with only a handful of people in attendance on the Washington Street bridge that crosses the Stonycreek River by Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
“In speaking with the family, they wanted to see the name unveiled on the bridge,” Rigby said. “We thought now would be a good time to do it. Raymond was killed July 1, 2007, serving his second tour of duty in Iraq.”
A more formal ceremony will take place in the future.
“We will come back at a later date when we know it's safe to congregate and bring a group together and give him the respect he deserves, have our speakers,” Rigby said. “We'll do an official unveiling of the name.”
Buchan, a Southmont native, graduated from Westmont Hilltop High School in 1991 and enlisted in the service. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division in Schweinfurt, Germany.
Buchan was killed by small-arms fire when on patrol.
“It's been long, long overdue,” Veteran Community Initiatives Director Tom Caulfield said. “We want to honor our military personnel that made the ultimate sacrifice. Raymond is absolutely that person. He represents everything positive in those that have sacrificed everything. They sacrificed their entire life for their country.”
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation last year to rename the bridge.
