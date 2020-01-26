Johnstown Bridal Showcase marked its 15th year Sunday the way it always has – serving as an all-encompassing “one-stop shop” for today’s brides-to-be.
And for women such as April Sedei, the timing was perfect.
“Planning a wedding by yourself – it can be overwhelming,” said Sedei of Johnstown. “Sometimes terrifying.”
With the clock ticking toward what will likely be a summer ceremony, Sedei said she was optimistic she’d be leaving the event Sunday with a caterer on board.
“What’s nice about this is that it’s a relaxed setting ... there’s a lot of vendors here but there’s no pressure,” she said.
To Johnstown Magazine/The Tribune-Democrat Director of Advertising Mary Anne Rizzo, that’s what Johnstown Bridal Showcase is all about.
Over the years, the event has lured dozens of experts from the wedding industry. And Sunday was no exception, she said.
More than 43 vendors – dress-makers, DJs, travel agencies and antique tableware suppliers included – had their offerings on display.
Ten were making a first-time appearance at the event, giving a crowd of more than 300 brides-to-be a broad list of options for weddings of every kind, she said.
“The whole idea has always been to give brides the opportunity to come here and shop – whether they need a caterer, cakes or flowers. And whether they want a rustic barn wedding, something formal and traditional or a ‘Johnstown’ wedding ... with gob cake,” she said.
Other brides spent the afternoon checking out DJ Jack Labarko’s latest high-tech offerings, including “cold spark effect” boxes that emitted a sparkler-style geyser.
The event entertainment provider was promoting the innovation as an indoor-safe way to introduce newlyweds at a reception or end the night.
Rizzo said the latest technology often draws the spotlight each year.
She’s heard stories of brides-to-be coming to the Showcase to finalize a few last minute details only to “completely change their plans.”
“This inspires them,” she said.
Megan Johnson said her big day isn’t until June 2021.
But the fact she was able to narrow down her DJ and catering choices Sunday made her trip from Friedens worth the drive.
“I’m glad we came,” she said. “This was good for us.”
