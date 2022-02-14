JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Concurrent Technologies Corp. was recently named a 2021 Best for Vets Employer by Military Times, a news source for service members.
This is the 10th time CTC has received the recognition.
“We are honored that Military Times has recognized our long-standing commitment to our men and women who served in active duty and those still serving in a reserve capacity,” Edward Sheehan, Jr., CTC president and CEO, said.
“We honor all those in uniform for their sacrifice and service, and we are grateful to our employees with military training and expertise who offer unique leadership and technical skills. We are proud to include them on our team.”
CTC was also named a 2021 Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Company by U.S. Veterans Magazine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.