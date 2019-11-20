A Johnstown man accused of robbing a local bank on Monday morning was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit several hours later.
Police say Michael A. Hall, 31, of the 200 block of Poplar Street, robbed the 1st Summit Bank on Main Street in downtown Johnstown around 10:15 a.m. Monday.
A teller told police Hall was in the bank twice that morning, the first time around 9:30 a.m., then left and returned a short time later, according to an affidavit filed Monday by Johnstown police Det. Sgt. Cory Adams.
“The teller stated that Hall came in, looked to be writing something at one of the check writing stations, then came up to the teller and slide her a note that stated, ‘I have a gun, give me the money, no one will get hurt,’ ” the affidavit says.
Following the robbery, the bank closed and police initiated a search for a man with a beard and a scar on his face who was wearing a hoodie.
Johnstown police also released a photograph of the suspect.
The affidavit says several law enforcement officers called Johnstown police to report that the suspect appeared to be Hall.
Hall was later spotted in Hornerstown Monday afternoon and, after a brief foot pursuit, was taken into custody, police said.
During questioning, “Hall admitted that he slid the teller a note and she gave him a bag of money and he left,” the affidavit says.
Hall has been charged with one count of felony robbery and two misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property.
He was arraigned Monday evening by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, who set bail at 10% of $250,000.
Hall was unable to post bail and remains incarcerated at the Cambria County Prison.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in front of District Judge Michael Musulin.
Hall has a criminal history that includes retail theft and a 2015 robbery at First National Bank on Central Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown.
In 2015, police said Hall entered the Moxham bank under the pretext of opening a checking account, but then gave the teller a note that read: “I have a gun give me 500 now. I will kill you and everyone in here.”
In 2017, Judge David Tulowitzki ordered Hall to serve 18 to 36 months in the Cambria County Prison, repay more than $2,600 to First National Bank and receive automatic parole the same day as his scheduled graduation from Peniel Drug & Alcohol Treatment Center.
Hall has a pending case in the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas stemming from a February incident that resulted in charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, retail theft and receiving stolen property.
He also has an active case related to retail theft, receiving stolen property and theft charges filed in July.
His preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Dec. 4 in front of District Judge Susan Gindlesperger.
