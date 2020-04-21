EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man who robbed a bank late last year was sentenced Tuesday to spend 30 to 60 months in state prison.
Michael A. Hall, 32, formerly of the 200 block of Poplar Street in the city’s Hornerstown section, was also ordered to pay $1,480 in restitution to 1st Summit Bank and to serve a total of 24 months’ probation in several other cases against him after his release from prison.
The sentence was handed down by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III, who told Hall that he had “demonstrated an inability to comply with the laws of this commonwealth.”
Police said Hall entered the 1st Summit Bank branch office on Main Street in downtown Johnstown on Nov. 18, wrote something at a check-writing station, approached a teller and slid her a note that stated: “I have a gun, give me the money, no one will get hurt.”
Hall got away with a bag of money, but police soon identified him as the suspect and mounted a search, and he was arrested that afternoon in Hornerstown after a brief foot chase.
He pleaded guilty to one count of robbery on March 25. He also pleaded guilty then to charges in the other cases against him, including retail theft on Feb. 17, 2019; simple assault and resisting arrest on Feb. 18, 2019; theft by deception on July 25, 2019; and receiving stolen property on Nov. 15, 2019.
He was ordered Tuesday to make restitution payments in three of the other cases against him –$168 to the Richland Township Walmart, $64.97 to the same Walmart and $235 to the Richland Township Applebee’s.
Krumenacker said Tuesday that he would recommend Hall to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections as a good candidate for its Quehanna Boot Camp, a six-month military-style boot camp program that “centers around treatment, education and work with a focus on self-discipline.” Hall's sentence could be modified if he is accepted to that program, the judge noted.
Hall appeared in court Tuesday by video from Cambria County Prison.
Previously, in 2015, Hall robbed the First National Bank branch office on Central Avenue in Johnstown’s Moxham section. In that case, police said, Hall entered the bank and pretended he wanted to open a checking account, but then gave the teller a note that read: “I have a gun give me 500 now. I will kill you and everyone here.” For that robbery, he was sentenced to spend 18 to 36 months in jail and to repay more than $2,600 to the bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.