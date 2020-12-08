The death investigation of a 3-month-old baby is not yet complete, but Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said the fatality is not viewed as suspicious.
An autopsy found no signs of internal or external trauma to the infant who passed away Sunday, he said.
He said his office has ordered microscopic tissue studies to determine if a health issue might have been responsible for the sudden death.
Lees said the child’s mother found her unresponsive inside their Solomon Homes apartment and called 911 at 11:47 a.m.
Hospital officials were unable to revive the child and she was pronounced dead less than an hour later., he said.
