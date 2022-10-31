JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Another $2 million has been acquired for the large-scale project to beautify and modernize downtown Johnstown’s major transportation assets.
The latest grant funding came through Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, according to an announcement made by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office on Monday. City officials plan to use the money for development of Main Street and the Johnstown Train Station.
Both projects were originally part of the municipality’s $24,448,164 U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant award that also included funding for the Johnstown Inclined Plane and Cambria County Transit Authority’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center.
The RACP dollars will be combined with the federal RAISE money.
“It’s a $2 million win for the city to help contribute to the Main Street and train station projects,” Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said.
The extra money will help with inflationary pressure that has developed since the federal grant was announced late last year.
“That’s just the fact of the world these days that inflation has happened,” Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff said. “Twenty-five million dollars in 2021 is not going to be $25 million in 2023 or ’24 when we go to construction with these projects.”
Work on Main Street will involve a wide variety of improvements, including the installation of new lighting, curbing, crosswalks, parking spots, public art, greenery and water features. A complete rehabilitation of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association-owned train station is being developed.
JAHA President Richard Burkert said the train station “is going to be a major anchor for the downtown,” offering increased passenger rail service, a farmers market, cultural events and information about heritage tourism.
“It’s going to be a high-traffic area for Johnstown, which is what it was for a hundred years, and then adding food and adding the heritage tourism on top of it,” Burkert said.
The overall goal of improving the four locations is to help make the central part of the city more attractive and accessible for residents and visitors.
Dubnansky described the total project as “transformational for the community.”
Imhoff said the reenvisioned downtown will be a “game-changer.”
Plans are still general at this time. Dubnansky said the city expects to put out a request-for-proposal for Main Street in the coming weeks.
“Right now, we don’t have even design costs developed yet for the train station project and the Main Street project,” Dubnansky said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.