Johnstown author Robert Jeschonek has launched a Kickstarter campaign to create “Space: 1975,” a science fiction anthology that will feature space opera stories with a 1970s twist.
The lineup of authors includes local science fiction writers, a Star Trek screenwriter, a Nebula award winner, comic book writers, New York Times bestsellers and indie publishers.
“I was trying to think of some kind of project that might be exciting and have a science fiction theme and one where I could work with a bunch of my favorite authors to put this together,” said Jeschonek, author of “Long Live Glosser’s” and “Richland Mall Rules.” “I thought about the best way to make this happen, and Kickstarter came to mind because crowd funding is such a great way to pull together the kind of backing that you need to make a project like this a reality.”
The campaign was launched Aug. 11 and will run through 3 p.m. Sept. 1.
The goal of raising $5,000 has been set.
“The way Kickstarter works is if you don’t reach the funding goal that you declared at the outset of your campaign then you get nothing,” Jeschonek said.
“We’re really hoping to get as much support as possible on this campaign.”
Those interested can learn more about the project and donate at www.kickstarter.com/projects/planetbob/space-1975-a-blast-of-1970s-style-space-opera-fiction.
“We hope people will take a look at this campaign because there are reward levels that you can pledge to that are very inexpensive,” Jeschonek said. “You can pledge whatever you like, you can go as low as a $1, and that little bit of support can help push the project forward.”
Should the project become funded, those who contribute through Kickstarter will be the first to receive the book that is expected to be released early next year.
“Space: 1975” is the first volume in the projected “Decadium” series.
“Each anthology would focus on a different decade and have the styles, themes and music of that decade,” Jeschonek said.
He said the goal of the project is to create fun stories that people will enjoy.
“With such an unique theme I think we’re going to really come up with some great material, especially from these writers who are all really creative people and they’re going to hit it out of the park,” Jeschonek said. “As with any good science fiction project, we look forward to shedding some light by looking back on our present day situation and maybe finding some perspective on what we’re going through now by looking at some of the events, trends and cultural touchstones of the past as refracted through the future.”
