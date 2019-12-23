Johnstown author Robert Forte is sharing his Christmas spirit with readers of The Tribune-Democrat in a story nearly 30 years in the making.
His story-poem “A Tale Of Christmas” appears in Tuesday’s editions and online – pegged to Christmas Eve. It tells the story of an ice cat named Andy and his friend, a girl named Sara, who must save Christmas.
Forte, the author of five novels, said he got the idea when his young son asked an important question.
“When my son was little, he knew we didn’t have a chimney,” Forte said. “He asked, ‘How does Santa Claus bring us presents?’ And I started thinking about that.”
Forte’s son is now 30, but his childhood question inspired the character Andy, who uses a magic hat to unlock doors so Santa can deliver presents to homes without chimneys.
But when the hat falls into the wrong hands ...
Well, read the poem.
Forte said he shopped his concept previously to Disney in the hopes of seeing Andy in an animated movie.
“I pitched it to Disney, and they basically said that Mickey Mouse does all their Christmas stuff,” Forte said. “I said, ‘Let’s get Mickey on the phone ...’ They don’t have much of a sense of humor.”
Instead, Forte is developing his story into a children’s book he plans to release in the first half of 2020 – in plenty of time for next Christmas.
He said a friend and Disney animator, Jun Falkenstein, had done some drawings to accompany his poem. Those pictures of ice cats Andy and Dink and their friend Sara appear with the poem.
Johnstown artist Carrie Moore is working with Forte on the children’s book project.
The writer said he’s excited about getting his story out to readers – especially young readers – to see how they respond.
The next step would be selling the concept to a publishing company, or self-publishing the book.
“My agent thinks somebody will pick it up,” Forte said.
He has published three detective mysteries and a political drama, and has a western novel slated for next year.
“The detective trilogy is basically one long story,” Forte said, “with the same characters all the way through.”
He said his latest release, “The U.S. Party,” is set in 2032, but may strike a chord with readers now, given the current state of affairs in politics.
“Especially with the elections coming up, I wanted to get this book out,” he said. “Hopefully it will maybe make people think. And, really, I wanted to show people how much their individual votes really count, that every vote matters.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.