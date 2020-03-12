A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting a police detective who responded to a report of domestic violence, authorities said.
Allen Leroy Dyer, 53, of the 500 block of Franklin Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday, before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, Dyer allegedly assaulted a woman at 2:08 p.m. on March 5 in the 500 block of Franklin Street.
Dyer assaulted the woman, and when her granddaughter intervened, he allegedly knocked her to the ground.
The granddaughter struck her head on a rock and was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
A police detective also was treated at the hospital for a hand injury he suffered when wrestling with Dyer.
Police charged Dyer with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Dyer is being held in Cambria County Prison on $20,000 percentage bond.
