A Johnstown man was arraigned Thursday in connection with a July 2 stabbing that landed him in the hospital, authorities said.
Johnstown police detectives charged Matthew Gardopee, 46, of the 100 block of Cedar Street, with three counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, an argument erupted between Gardopee and three others. Gardopee allegedly threatened someone with a knife.
Gardopee allegedly placed one man in a bearhug when the man took away the knife and “began to slash at the side and back of Gardopee,” the complaint said.
District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer called Gardopee the “initial aggressor” in the incident. The man who stabbed Gardopee did so to protect himself and other people, Neugebauer said.
The fight reportedly started when Gardopee threatened a woman with a knife, the complaint said.
Police said Gardopee was bleeding badly from an abdominal injury and was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown.
Gardopee was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, after turning himself in to police.
Based on a recommendation by the arresting police detective, Gardopee was freed on $50,000 unsecured bond and told to stay away from witnesses involved in the case.
