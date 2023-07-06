EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown-area woman was sentenced to state probation on Thursday for faking her cancer diagnosis.
Brandi Lynn Hammers, 40, was sentenced to seven years of state probation by Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III after she entered a plea to theft by deception in May.
Hammers’ attorney, Sheryl Safina-Pfarr, told the court that when the crime occurred, Hammers was struggling with mental illness and was off her medication. Safina-Pfarr also told the judge that Hammers had melanoma and other medical and personal struggles. Safina-Pfarr told the court that she believed the case should have been handled in mental health court due to Hammers’ mental health issues.
“I honestly can’t explain what went through my mind,” Hammers said. “I’m honestly very, very sorry for anybody that I hurt.”
Before issuing his sentence, Krumenacker told Hammers that he disagreed with her attorney.
“You’re a criminal,” he repeatedly told her throughout his statement, saying that she instigated and planned the crime. “You violated the public’s trust. The only thing that I’m sorry about is that the sentencing guidelines don’t allow me to put you in prison.”
As part of her sentence, Hammers was ordered to pay $4,220 to Stone Bridge Brewing Co. Krumenacker also issued an order for GoFundMe to release any funds raised to those who donated.
The following also appeared in Cambria County court before Krumenacker on Thursday:
• Ronald Paul Paronish, 71, was sentenced to 16 months of probation after he entered a no-contest plea to aggravated assault in May in relation to assaulting a person who shot him during a domestic dispute in Barr Township in February 2022.
According to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer at the time of Paronish’s plea, Paronish was in the victim’s vehicle and incapacitated him with a substance. The victim allegedly fired several rounds from a Glock 43 9mm handgun, striking Paronish in the upper torso.
The victim then ran toward his residence, after which Paronish chased him in his vehicle, Neugebauer said.
Paronish was also ordered to pay $16,152 in restitution.
• Carl Virgil Miller, 48, entered a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person.
According to Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites, Miller called 911 and hung up, and then on a callback, he said he nearly shot his wife. Miller is accused of shooting at his wife twice with a crossbow.
• Dillon Edward Zack, 28, entered a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children after a toddler in his care overdosed on fentanyl in December. Zack also entered a guilty plea to one count of theft by deception in a separate case.
He will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Aug. 14.
