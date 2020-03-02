A Johnstown area woman is one of 44 people facing welfare fraud charges, the State Inspector General office announced Monday.
Kira Cornejo is accused of defrauding the state government of $1,816 in cash assistance – one of several offerings available to income-qualified Pennsylvania residents through the Department of Human Services.
Charges announced across the state alleged fraud ranging from $1,000 to nearly $12,000, in the latter case, against a Hershey woman accused of defrauding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.