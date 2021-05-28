JEFFERSON, Ohio – A Johnstown-area resident and former Ohio teacher has been indicted on sexual battery charges involving a student, court documents show.
Cheyenne M. Mongeon was indicted on one count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.
She is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a student while she was a teacher, administrator, coach or other person of authority at Grand River Academy in Austinburg Township between Oct. 1 and Nov. 15, 2020, according to the indictment.
The victim in the case is a juvenile, according to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.
County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said Mongeon was a Spanish teacher at GRA.
The sexual battery allegedly happened on campus, O’Toole said.
“(Mongeon) was living there,” O’Toole said.
Austin Farber, director of admissions and marketing at GRA, said school officials are aware of the allegations and are cooperating with law enforcement. He said Mongeon is no longer employed by GRA.
Farber said he could not comment further while the case is ongoing.
According to court records, Mongeon currently lives in Johnstown.
“I’m not talking about that,” Mongeon said when reached at her home by a reporter on Friday.
There is no arrest warrant for Mongeon in Richland Township or Cambria County, records show.
