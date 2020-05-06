Workers on Monday will begin preparing to repave 3.7 miles of Fulmer Road, Truman Boulevard and Bridge Street in Richland Township, Conemaugh Township and Franklin Borough, PennDOT announced Wednesday.
The preparations set to begin Monday will include drainage improvements and tree-trimming. Flaggers will direct traffic in the project area; minor delays are possible.
Some phases of the project will require the placement of short-term detours. Details of those detours will be provided by PennDOT when they are set to be implemented.
The $2.3 million project is expected to be complete by November. The prime contractor is Quaker Sales Corp., of Johnstown.
