Johnstown Area Regional Industries is offering a 24-week building maintenance course at no cost to eligible Johnstown residents.
The program is set to offer graduates the option to earn industry-based credentials needed to obtain employment in construction, commercial and residential building maintenance or public utilities.
Classes are scheduled from Aug. 31 through February 2021 and are slated to be conducted by the Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center, 727 Goucher St., Johnstown.
Seating is limited.
For more information or to register, contact Debi Balog, director, workforce development via email at dbalog@jari.com or by calling 814-262-8366.
