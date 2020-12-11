A Johnstown-area pet grooming salon is holding a walk-in fundraiser from
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for the Johnstown Police Department K-9 unit and to honor a fallen police dog.
The stylists at Serene Pet Services, 102 Chrysler Ave., are raising money to honor Titan, a frequent customer who died in the line of duty.
“Our stylists took care of Titan,” said Samantha Niel, business owner.
“He was a very special dog, and he touched our hearts. We developed a very special relationship.”
K-9 officer Titan was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 22.
City police were investigating a warehouse burglary when Titan fell down an elevator shaft.
All proceeds raised will go to the K-9 unit.
Masks are required and social distancing requirements will be in place.
Cash only.
Costs for grooming are nail trim, $10; nail buffing, $5; nail painting, $7; paw balm, $3; ear cleaning, $3; and teeth brushing, $5.
T-shirts will be available for $20 and $25, and hoodies are $35.
