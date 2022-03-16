EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown-area man was sentenced on Wednesday to probation in Cambria County court after he was accused of assaulting the Upper Yoder Township police chief in a dispute stemming from termination of his parental rights in August.
Luke Michael Goas, 41, entered a guilty plea to defiant trespassing and resisting arrest before Judge David J. Tulowitzki in January and was sentenced to 23 months of probation, with special conditions to continue with mental health treatment.
According to a criminal complaint, Goas was spotted near a home on Lindberg Avenue on Aug. 24, which was one day after his parental rights were revoked by a county court judge and a no-contact order was issued with an elementary-age child.
Upper Yoder police Chief Donald Hess attempted to arrest Goas, who allegedly kicked the chief two times and attempted to bite him, the complaint said.
