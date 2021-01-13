A 78-year-old Johnstown-area man has died of injuries he sustained in a bicycle crash on Monday in Bedford County, state police in Bedford reported Wednesday.
Maynard B. Witherell was riding north on Main Road in Colerain Township, north of Rainsburg, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday when his bicycle’s chain apparently failed, causing him to crash and his head to strike the asphalt road, according to the police report.
Although Witherell was wearing a bicycle helmet, he sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported by helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he died of his injuries, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.