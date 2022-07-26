EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown-area man will take his Cambria County drug charges to trial pending the outcome of his case in a neighboring county.
Cortez Haselrig, 25, was set to enter a plea Tuesday before Judge Patrick T. Kiniry in two cases where he was found to be driving under the influence and a third where paraphernalia, marijuana, pipes, a money counter, a scale, money, firearm and what was believe to be heroin was found after he was detained by Cambria County Probation.
Russell Heiple, Haselrig’s attorney, said that his client wished to not enter a plea until his charges in Westmorland County have concluded. Heiple was not aware of the status of the case as he was not involved in the case.
Last month, Haselrig attempted to flee from police after he showed up for a drug sale to a confidential informant at a supermarket on Walnut Street in Ligonier.
According to Trooper Joseph Lauricia, investigators arranged a controlled buy with Haselrig following a four-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Westmoreland County.
Haselrig agreed to a deal and a meeting place through a FaceTime video call, saying he would supply 50 grams of the drug in raw form – enough to fill 2,500 glassine packets, or stamp bags, according to the trooper.
After he arrived in a Kia Forte, multiple marked state police vehicles pulled in as well, according to Lauricia. Haselrig allegedly accelerated and tried to maneuver around the cars before coming to a stop.
Haselrig was removed from the vehicle by police by force after he resisted commands to exit the vehicle, according to police.
He was charged with resisting arrest, and accused of continuing to resist officers even after he was “on the ground,” Lauricia said.
One arresting officer sustained a “substantial” hand injury attempting to take Haselrig into custody, police said.
A knotted baggie containing white powder, that police said appeared to be fentanyl, was found concealed when Haselrig was searched, police alleged.
Kiniry placed Haselrig’s Cambria County cases on the Oct. 20 trial list, with jury taking place on Sept. 29 due to the next trial date, Aug. 4, not giving enough time for his case in Westmorland County.
