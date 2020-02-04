EBENSBURG – A Johnstown-area man admitted in Cambria County court on Tuesday that he robbed a man at knifepoint in Richland Township last year.
Anthony Thomas Hockensmith, 20, pleaded guilty before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein to charges of robbery and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the Aug. 8 robbery.
The victim was walking along Frances Street, near the township’s busy Scalp Avenue retail district, when Hockensmith approached him from behind, pulled out a knife and demanded money, Detective Thomas Keirn, of the Richland Township Police Department, said when charges were filed.
“Don’t turn around,” Hockensmith said, according to a statement by the victim that was included in an affidavit of probable cause written by Keirn. “Give me your money or I will stab you.”
Despite the threat, the victim reported that he turned around to face the robber and recognized him as a man he’d walked past a few minutes earlier. He refused to hand over his wallet, but took out $12 in cash and handed it to Hockensmith, who then ran away, Keirn said at the time.
Within 15 minutes, police spotted Hockensmith walking in the area and detained him. The victim was then brought to the scene and identified Hockensmith as the person who had threatened him at knifepoint.
“I think it was basically a crime of opportunity,” Keirn said at the time. “He saw this elderly gentleman, he passed by him and just figured that he would go up and get some money off him. … The suspect watched (the victim) walk out Frances Street, which is a quiet street. There’s not a lot of homes in the area this happened. You’ve got the bowling alley (Richland Lanes) on one side of the street and you have Wolf Furniture on the other, so it was kind of a boxed-in area. Nobody was going to see what he did in the exact area that he actually committed the offense.”
Bernstein scheduled Hockensmith’s sentencing for March 19. Several other charges connected to the robbery, including counts of terroristic threats, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking, are set to be dismissed after his sentencing.
