Johnstown Area Heritage Association will present its Johnstown Flood Walking Tour at 2 p.m. Saturday beginning at the Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.
The two-mile tour will focus on sites significant to the story of the 1889 Johnstown Flood.
Participants are asked to wear masks.
Cost is $3 for JAHA members or $6 for nonmembers.
Reservations are encouraged by calling 814-539-1889, ext. 311.
