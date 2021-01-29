Johnstown Area Heritage Association has kicked off its 2021 annual fund to support its operations and programs throughout the year.
Richard Burkert, JAHA president, said in a time when the country seems so divided, it’s our history and heritage that can unite us.
“The story of Johnstown – our resilience, our community and everything we share – is more important and relevant than ever,” he said.
“That’s why we’re asking for support to our annual fund so that JAHA can continue to preserve and promote the area’s heritage, and to use the community’s resources to support community revitalization.”
Due to COVID-19, JAHA closed its museums in March and reopened them on a reduced schedule in July, and again had to close in late December. Peoples Natural Gas Park was essentially closed all summer.
Burkert said at the beginning of the pandemic they estimated that JAHA might lose as much as $700,000 in income by the end of September, and that happened.
“Fortunately, JAHA was able to obtain CARES Act grants and Small Business Administration loans to stem the loss,” he said.
“We also cut costs everywhere we could while retaining our professional staff. We continue to plan our next steps to enhance our facilities and programs – to come back strong.”
Since its founding in 1971, JAHA has had an extensive record of completed projects related to historic preservation, heritage tourism and community development.
Projects supported by the annual fund include:
• Preservation of the area’s history through the collection and care of historic objects, photographs and archives.
• Creation of Peoples Natural Gas Park, a three-season venue for special events produced by JAHA and other entities.
• Establishment of the Wagner-Ritter House & Garden, which portrays the lives of three generations of an immigrant family.
• Preservation of the Cambria Iron Blacksmith Shop, which attracted the Center for Metal Arts to Johnstown.
• Rehabilitation of the historic Johnstown Train Station, which will soon be home to the Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America.
“We know that 2020 had been an extraordinarily difficult year for many,” Burkert said.
“We are grateful for the community’s continued support.”
The goal of the annual fund drive is $120,000, of which $56,000 has already been raised.
Letters about the annual fund have gone out to the business community and JAHA supporters.
Donations also can be made online at jaha.org, by clicking on the “donate” button.
