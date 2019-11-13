Johnstown Area Heritage Association has kicked off its 2020 annual fund to support its operations and programs in the coming year.
Individuals and corporations are asked to support the annual fund to continue the work that JAHA does to preserve the area’s heritage, and to use the community’s resources to support community revitalization.
“Through the annual fund, residents and businesses can provide crucial support for JAHA’s efforts to enhance the city and create a strong, positive image of our area,” said Richard Burkert, JAHA president.
Since its founding in 1971, JAHA has had an extensive record of completed projects related to historic preservation, heritage tourism and community development.
Current projects supported by the annual fund include:
• JAHA has completed the planning for major exhibition and building upgrades at the Johnstown Flood Museum, and received a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant of $500,000 that will fund construction on refurbishment of the building. Also the museum’s Oklahoma House, which was used to house flood survivors, was completely refurbished this year.
• A full season of events was held at Peoples Natural Gas Park, including three free concerts, Johnstown Funk Fest and the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival. In addition, JAHA co-produced the Path of the Flood historic races and Brews & Blues in the Valley. Other public events included Ice FunFest, Thunder in the Valley, two food truck festivals, a Donnie Iris concert, Juneteenth and Coptoberfest.
• JAHA has taken a lead role in preserving the Blacksmith Shop. They worked to prevent its demolition, and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to preserve the crumbling structure in the early 2000s. The refurbished building sat vacant for years until Center for Metal Arts, an established metalworking group, expressed interest. CMA moved its operations to Johnstown in 2018.
• The Heritage Discovery Center hosted the temporary exhibition,“Deadly Medicine: Creating the Master Race” from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum that was viewed by thousands of visitors, including school groups. In addition, “Johnstown’s Game: 75 Years of Baseball in the Flood City” was presented at the Johnstown Flood Museum, showcasing the rich history of the AAABA.
Other projects include repair of the Stone Bridge lights; the refurbishment of the rooftop garden at the Johnstown Children’s Museum; a new career corner exhibition at the Johnstown Children’s Museum that’s currently under construction; and a full slate of large and small special events, including the Johnstown Slavic Festival, Last Fridays, rail tours and 1889 flood walking tours. There is programming specifically for children, including numerous cooking and science workshops, as well as special events for Halloween and Christmas.
The goal of the annual fund drive is $120,000, of which $40,000 has already been raised.
Letters about the annual fund have gone out to the business community, and will soon be sent to individual JAHA members and supporters.
Donations also can be made online at jaha.org by clicking on the “donate” button.
