JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Food insecurity, child care, internet access and community projects were among the main needs Johnstown officials prioritized when planning on how to spend their more than $30 million in American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 pandemic relief.
On Thursday, a year and a half after learning the city would get the money, Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom, City Manager Ethan Imhoff, Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky and Finance Director Bob Ritter announced $3.8 million in grants to help develop local projects in those four areas.
The money was divided with $1,986,378 for community projects, $939,374 for child care, $778,619 for food insecurity and $100,000 for Wi-Fi.
“The city, when it initially started its plan, we wanted to address, with council’s input, many of the groups that were negatively impacted by the pandemic,” said Ashcom, the point person on the city’s ARPA plan.
Imhoff said getting the federal money was “a blessing in that the opportunities created by the funding will be truly transformational.”
Twenty-five of 42 applicants received funding, with the determinations made based upon a scoring system used by administration officials.
“We also obviously took a real detailed look at the amount of people that were being served with these funds by project, and potentially what other funds were being leveraged for each of these agencies as well and how we could contribute to these great programs and projects throughout the region,” Dubnansky said.
Seven organizations had projects funded with $250,000 apiece, the highest amount given.
Those were Cambria County Library System, Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies and St. Vincent de Paul’s Food For Families for food insecurity; Stevens Memorial Holy Church and The Learning Lamp for child care; and Highlands Health Clinic and Johnstown Area Heritage Association for community projects.
“To know that we got the support like this, it’s just so important,” said Rosalie Danchanko, executive director of Highlands Health.
Highlands Health plans to use the money in its effort to become a federal qualified health clinic lookalike, meaning the organization would be able to accept insurances and be eligible for federal grants.
“We’ll be able to expand our services,” Danchanko said. “We’ll be able to hire doctors, nurses. We’ll be able to reach more patients who deserve our care. It takes us to an entirely different level. … It’s not jayvee anymore. We’re in the big leagues. This is a big, big step for the clinic. It’s a big step for the community.”
Cambria County Library will direct the grant money to help expand its food programs for those in need.
“This is going to be such a direct impact to the people in our community and the folks that we serve every day,” library director Ashley Flynn said. “Just this week, we had a baby upstairs crying, and I just happened to have a bag of Teddy Grahams laying around that I was able to give the baby. He stopped crying. People take for granted having snacks in their desk drawer that they can munch on while they’re working, and that’s just not the case for everybody that lives in our neighborhood. The food insecurity is really a valid problem. That’s a real thing that’s happening for our neighbors.”
The library also received $100,000 to improve its Wi-Fi service, which costs $1 per day for a person to use.
“I think that’s going to make the service accessible to folks who don’t have a dollar a day to be able to access the internet,” Flynn said. “And we’ll be able to upgrade a lot of other equipment in the building, too. That way we’re able to stay on the cutting edge of the technology that people need. Since COVID, the technology needs have really changed. This will make sure that we’re able to offer what people need.”
The Learning Lamp plans to make upgrades to a child care building in the 8th Ward.
“For me to be able to make this kind of investment in a facility is unusual,” said Leah Spangler, president and CEO of The Learning Lamp. “You just don’t typically get this type of money on a regular basis. We’ll be able to take care of a lot of the things that my staff is telling me needs to be taken care of for both safety and health reasons.
“It’s an extremely meaningful investment, and I applaud the city for investing in nonprofits in our region.”
