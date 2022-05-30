JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With a new charter in place, members of American Legion Post 294 Auxiliary are now able to do more to help area veterans.
The auxiliary was presented with the charter by Pat Carnes, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Pennsylvania, at a ceremony held May 22 at American Legion Post 294, 114 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Along with the presentation, a swearing-in ceremony for officers was held.
Deb Cragle, auxiliary historian, said at one time the post had an auxiliary, but due to lack of involvement it fell by the wayside.
“After 45 years, we have a new charter and a whole new membership team, and it’s really good to have it back in the Legion,” she said. “It’s something that we’ve strived for for a long time and it’s finally happened.”
Discussions to form the auxiliary started earlier in the year, and on March 17, the auxiliary post was established.
“The idea was presented to us and we started getting members,” Cragle said. “Right now, we have at least 25 members.”
To receive the charter, the auxiliary had to bolster its membership and held a soup sale in February to raise funds to pay for the charter.
“Having a charter, we can now accept more members. We can have a kitchen built in. We can have soup and bake sales, sell tickets and hold programs, so there’s more we can do to benefit our veterans,” Cragle said. “We have a license to go and do what we need to do for the club as well as our veterans.”
Funds raised will be used to further auxiliary programming.
“My hope is we continue to grow and get more members,” Cragle said. “I’m also going to do research on the club from when it first started so I can present that at future functions. We just want to go further in supporting the auxiliary as well as our veterans, and do whatever we can to support Johnstown.”
Those interested in joining the auxiliary must have a family member who served in the military and a DD214 form (a certificate of release or discharge from active duty) that can be taken to American Legion Post 294 for review.
For more information, call 814-536-6540.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.