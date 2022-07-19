JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Passenger numbers at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport dropped substantially in June, during a period of uncertainty about the future of SkyWest Airlines’ service at the airport.
Citing an ongoing nationwide pilot shortage, the carrier planned to end jet flights in Johnstown and 29 other communities where service is subsidized by the federal Essential Air Service.
The issue is resolved now, though, with SkyWest, a United Express carrier, eventually agreeing to continue flights to and from Johnstown through late next year.
As discussions were ongoing in June, only 1,255 passengers flew in or out of the Richland Township airport, compared to 1,826 passengers in June 2021, according to information provided Tuesday during the airport authority’s regular monthly meeting.
“The numbers had dipped,” SkyWest Airlines supervisor Nathan Pilkington said. “We’re not sure what the factors were.
“Obviously, SkyWest possibly pulling out, that could have been a factor. Times changed on our flights. We’re not sure which played a factor. They’re always trying to tweak and make sure that we supply the best flights out of here to make connections, going through (Washington,) D.C. and going through Chicago.”
Now that the company’s commitment to Johnstown has been reaffirmed, officials from both the airline and the airport authority hope the airport’s passenger numbers will continue what had been a steady upward trajectory.
More than 20,000 passengers flew inbound or outbound from the airport in a 12-month period ending in May, numbers not seen in more than 15 years.
“The biggest accomplishment was we reversed their notice to rescind,” Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority Chairman Rick McQuaide said. “We fully believe people were not confident that the air carrier was going to be here. That had to affect some of the enplanements that we were experiencing.”
McQuaide added: “We believe that, eventually, SkyWest will get back to its original numbers. There’s no reason it shouldn’t.”
