JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Several construction projects at Johnstown’s airport were approved on Tuesday by the airport board.
The board members of John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport approved bids for four projects that came to a net cost under the board’s original budget. The board also rejected a bid on a fifth project that was over budget.
At $183,000, James Excavating Inc. submitted the low bid and was awarded the contract to construct a car wash to provide the airport’s newly relocated tenant, Hertz, with a facility to wash their vehicles.
For rehabilitating parking lots at the airport terminal, the board awarded the contract to the low bidder, HRI, which submitted a bid of $186,579. That project would include repairs to the loop access road, the main parking lot, the employee parking lot, the Nulton Aviation Services parking lot and the long-term parking lot.
To replace the parking lot poles and lights with LED lights as well as add surge protection for the parking lot and terminal building, the airport officlals awarded the project to low bidder Darr Construction Inc., which bid $160,225.
The board rejected the low bid of $2.7 million received for constructing a two-unit corporate hangar. The bid was nearly $2 million over the board’s estimate of $900,000.
All of the bid actions were vetted by the airport’s facility and administration committee.
Committee chairman Jim Loncella said the hangar bid was higher than originally expected because of high steel prices. The board plans to rebid the project again in the spring.
Each of the actions was recommended by airport Manager Cory Cree and supported unanimously by board members Loncella, Rick McQuaide, Adam Murphy, Tim McIlwain, George Arcurio, Mike Parrish, Dave Kalina and Johnathan Gleason. Chris McCall was absent.
