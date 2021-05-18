Johnstown airport leaders are looking for a new manager after Chad Gontkovic’s “abrupt” resignation.
Gontkovic had been airport manager for about 15 months and is leaving due to a promotion in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, members of the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority said after Tuesday’s meeting.
“We hate to see Chad go, but this is the best for Chad,” personnel committee Chairman Jack Babich said.
The committee is preparing to launch a “full-blown” search for a manager, Babich said.
In the interim, some authority members may be asked to step in to help assistant manager Heather Tomasko and maintenance supervisor Josh Keyser, Babich said.
Authority Chairman Rick McQuaide does not expect any hiccups in transition.
“Our current staff can handle day-to-day operations without fail,” McQuaide said. “Heather and Josh are fully trained in the positions. We are fully confident that we won’t skip a beat during this process.”
Authority member David Kalina said Tomasko and Keyser have already demonstrated their leadership ability during an emergency training exercise Saturday at the airport.
“With the abrupt departure of our manager, this was put in their laps,” Kalina said. “Heather and Josh certainly stepped up to the plate and hit a grand slam for us.”
Reached after the meeting Gontkovic said recent training and work with the Air National Guard led to his decision to step down from the airport role.
“I got a little more clarity on what the next two to three years of my life is going to look like,” he said.
Gontkovic is co-founder of Coal Tubin’ and CEO of the Johnstown Paper Co. Running those businesses in addition to his National Guard duties would not allow him to give the airport the attention it deserves, he said.
“We are dedicated to Coal Tubin’,” he said. “We are dedicated to Johnstown and outdoor recreation.”
Gontkovic took the $75,000-a-year position in February 2020, two months after former manager Thomas Keyes resigned.
