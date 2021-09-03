JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although he wasn’t the primary engineer for John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport on Sept. 11, 2001, Cory Cree was on the airfield that fateful day.
“I was here as a construction inspector for the Taxiway A project,” Cree recalled at the airport.
Cree was assisting fellow L. Robert Kimball employee Joe Felix, who was the airport’s project manager at the time.
In the ensuing years, Cree continued to assist Felix, soon moving into the position of airport engineer. Last month, he was named airport manager.
Cree recapped some of the security upgrades following the terrorist attacks.
There were already metal detectors for passenger screening at the terminal in Richland Township. But in August 2002, the Transportation Security Administration took over screening from the airline employees. The TSA trained and hired employees and established its local office in the former gift shop.
More cameras were added to the security system in the terminal and cameras were placed around the fence for the first time.
Card-activated gates were installed to monitor access to the airfield. All construction crews and others working inside the fence are required to check in with a photo ID.
Airport security does more frequent inspections of the perimeter fence.
“Security is definitely a higher priority than it was,” Cree said.
Inside the terminal, a former waiting area just inside the gate was designated as a secure area for passengers after screening.
The TSA requirement that only ticketed passengers pass through the screening point had a much more significant effect on larger airports, such as Pittsburgh International Airport, where the popular Airmall shopping center was cut off from the general public.
Raymond Porsch, a Johnstown businessman, was a member of the airport authority in 2001.
“We hired Richland police to have an officer present for every departure,” he recalled.
Lack of funding required the authority to cancel the agreement with Richland police after only a few years.
The new gates and on-field security tightened access as well.
“You couldn’t just walk in anywhere and walk out on the field like you used to,” Porsch said.
The increased security did not affect the traveling experience from Johnstown as it did for some larger airports, Cree said. The screening lines are much shorter here, speeding the process.
