The Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Airport’s manager is moving on.
Airport Manager Thomas Keyes notified the authority’s board Tuesday he is resigning from his post, effective Dec. 31 – a week after he first raised the possibility during the agency’s November meeting.
“I’m deeply indebted and appreciative for all the airport authority has done for me and my family by providing me the opportunity to serve the Johnstown/Cambria County community as its airport manager,” Keyes wrote to the board.
He described the opportunity as a fulfilling experience and “a privilege.”
Authority Vice Chairman Jack Babich said Keyes will remain at the job through the end of the year, and offered to help the board during their search for his replacement, if needed, during that span.
Keyes, who was not reached for comment, did not indicate where he’s heading next.
A Baltimore native, Keyes has served at the post since the summer of 2017.
During his tenure, the board has pursued several property upgrades and switched to a new passenger carrier, Boutique Air, that has lured a significant ridership increase after years of dwindling numbers.
Babich said he is sorry to see Keyes go.
“He’s a good guy – a former Navy intelligence officer who has been a good addition to the airport,” Babich said. “We hate to lose him. But that’s America. Everyone has a right to do what they want to do.”
Babich said the board will shift gears in the coming days to begin a search for Keyes’ replacement.
That search comes at a time the airport is in a position of “powerful momentum” – a strong selling point, he added.
Over Boutique Air’s first full calendar year as the airport’s carrier to Pittsburgh and Baltimore-Washington International, the passenger count has been trending higher than any year since 2010, Babich said.
And in recent months, commuter flight reliability has risen – up to 94% in October – which Babich said exceeds the national average.
Hangar upgrades have also lured new business this year.
“Anytime you lose a good manager, it’s a setback. But it’s something everybody has to deal with at some point,” Babich said. “We’ve got a lot of powerful momentum, and we’re going to work to keep it going.”
