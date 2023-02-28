JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While they continue their campaign to lure a low-cost airline to the airport, Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority members are also working to expand flying options to Florida.
The authority’s enplanement committee met Friday, working through the complexity of airline scheduling and pricing.
The authority wants to present its case to United Airlines for an earlier daily departure from John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport to Dulles International Airport in Washington so travelers have more connections to Florida cities.
Airport leaders see an opportunity to provide more options after Spirit Airlines cut seasonal flights to Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. That leaves Spirit’s daily flights to Orlando as the only scheduled air service out of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.
Currently, the Dulles flight leaves Johnstown at about 10 a.m., arriving in Washington around 11:40 a.m. Committee member Larry Hoover, a former airline executive, said that arrival time misses some mid-morning United flights from Dulles to Florida and does not allow enough time to connect with a significant bank of midday-early afternoon flights.
Hoover said the authority will negotiate with United Airlines and its local United Express operator SkyWest Airlines.
“We present ideas and they tell us what they can do,” Hoover said. “Now we are just trying to formalize what questions we are going to ask them.”
Committee members also discussed strategies to hold down ticket prices on Johnstown flights. Authority Chairman Rick McQuaide said members have checked on airfares from Johnstown, compared to Pittsburgh International Airport and found wide fluctuations for the same destinations.
Remaining capacity, flight scheduling and terms of SkyWest’s contract with United and its federal contract to provide subsidized service all play into the complex process that controls ticket prices, members agreed.
“It’s a confusing world,” McQuaide said.
Committee Chairman Mike Parrish said members will continue to “work on all avenues” to achieve the schedule change.
In the meantime, authority representatives will be meeting with several low-cost airlines at a March 21-23 conference in Chicago.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
