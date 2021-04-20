Johnstown airport leaders say they are working with the air carrier to make flights affordable.
While preparing a marketing campaign that encourages local travelers to check United Express flights from Johnstown, members of the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority have been working with United to get competitive airfares.
“They were definitely receptive and wanted to offer competitive prices,” authority member Mike Parrish said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Authority chairman Rick McQuaide said board members have been tracking ticket prices from Johnstown and other nearby airports.
“We found some cases where the price was too high out of Johnstown,” McQuaide said. “We want it to be more comparable to Pittsburgh.”
The local flights on 50-passenger twin jets serve Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles international airports. They are operated by SkyWest Airlines under the United Express brand.
Parrish said the United and SkyWest agreed to review fares weekly to keep them on par with Pittsburgh and State College airports.
When local leaders called the price discrepancies to the airlines’ attention, company representatives demonstrated the prices have been adjusted to match the competing airports.
“If you factor in the drive to Pittsburgh and parking and all those things, we are more than competitive,” Parrish said.
The authority has been developing the marketing plan with local artist Angela McKool and Bridge Perspective, a Johnstown photography business owned by Bobby and Serena Bridges.
“When we start the marketing, we want to be sure we are competitive,” McQuaide said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
