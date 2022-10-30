JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When a United Airlines carrier’s nonstop flights between Johnstown and Chicago resume, it will likely bring adjusted flight schedules at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
Airport Manager Cory Cree said the commercial air schedule is still being finalized for the coming year, but united.com’s December schedule for flights to and from Johnstown already show “improved” departures, he said.
The December schedule indicates that SkyWest Airlines’ Johnstown flights will depart for Dulles International Airport at 6 a.m. daily and land at the hub near Washington, D.C., at 7:32 a.m.
“At that time of the morning, that’s going to give people a lot more connections and better connections,” Cree said.
Flight prices were advertised as low as $93 round-trip and $60 one-way to Dulles.
Flights from Dulles to Johnstown were listed with an 8:45 a.m. departure time.
Cree said airport authority members were particularly pleased with the earlier departure to Dulles and an adjusted flight from Chicago O’Hare International Airport back to Johnstown in the evening.
To adapt to a pilot shortage affecting airlines nationwide, SkyWest moved in the spring to combine some flights, including trips from Johnstown and Clarksburg, West Virginia, to Chicago. While the stop in Clarksburg adds less than an hour of travel time, it has seemed to deter some travelers from using the flight, according to Johnstown airport officials.
By early December, officials at Clarksburg’s North Central West Virginia Airport intend to switch to a new carrier, and schedules now show nonstop two-hour flights from Johnstown to Chicago.
As listed, flights will depart at 12:12 p.m. and arrive in the Windy City at 1:14 p.m. Central Time. Return flights are scheduled to depart O’Hare at 6:45 p.m. for Johnstown and are listed as about one hour and 40 minutes long; due to the time zone change heading east, those flights are scheduled to arrive at 9:27 p.m.
Cree said there’s no worry about Johnstown-to-Chicago flights arriving in the early afternoon in Chicago “because there are flight connections coming and going from Chicago all day. ... It’s such a busy airport.”
O’Hare served 54 million passengers in 2021, the fourth-highest total in the nation, according to Airports Council International.
Round-trip tickets between Johnstown and Chicago were listed for December at $171 and up – or $88 for a one-way ticket.
While flight prices can change from day to day, a review of flight prices through the new schedule showed one-stop, round-trip flights to and from Boston from Johnstown could cost as low as $171 in December.
Round-trip flights to and from Newark International Airport near New York City were listed at $243, and round-trip flights to Charlotte International were listed as low as $234.
On the west coast, travel to and from Seattle via Chicago or Washington, D.C., from Johnstown was listed as low as $281 in early December, United.com showed.
Once flights including the Clarksburg “tag” end, Cree said, efforts will begin to market SkyWest’s D.C. and Chicago flights and the adjusted schedule in the months ahead.
Property upgrades
Airport authority officials voted last week to seek $3 million in state transportation funds for the development of corporate hangars on the property.
The Multimodal Transportation Fund request is one of two applications for funding for airport upgrades ahead of a mid-November application deadline, Cree said. Both target projects on the east side of the airport’s property along Fox Run Road.
With the airport’s larger hangars already booked full, the authority has been eyeing the development of a new two-unit hangar for the past year. Plans call for developing 62- by 65-foot hangars with 18-foot-tall bay doors large enough to fit aircraft and to support corporate aircraft.
The insulated hangars would include heating systems and private restrooms, among other amenities that companies often covet when looking for space to relocate their businesses, Cree said.
But bids on the project were too steep this summer.
The airport’s application would require the authority to pay 30% of the grant total’s cost, something officials are committed to, Cree said.
The second project would rebuild Hangar 15’s aging apron and add a parking lot nearby for tenants, which include Boutique Air’s maintenance facility, and a planned aviation maintenance training project in partnership with airport fixed-base operator Nulton Aviation Services, St. Francis University, SkyWest and Lockheed Martin Aeroparts Inc.
The aviation maintenance technician school initiative received $1 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission in mid-October to launch the program.
Cree said the property needs to be ready for the work, including relocating an electronic gate to a location near the hangar to allow students onto the property, but prevent vehicles from crossing onto airport taxiways.
Cree said there’s hope the authority will get a response to the application by the end of the year.
