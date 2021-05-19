Lighting and guidance signs on the main runway at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport will be replaced and upgraded with funding from a $306,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, announced the Airport Improvement Program grant Wednesday.
“This funding will help the airport continue to develop their services, improve safety and connect our community to the rest of the national transportation system,” Thompson said. “Reliable infrastructure ensures that Johnstown will have the same economic opportunities as other larger cities throughout the Commonwealth.”
The lighting system requires rehabilitation to enhance safe airfield operations during low visibility conditions.
Acting airport manager Heather Tomasko said the project will be put out for bids in the next few weeks, with work beginning this summer.
“We have to make sure we have good weather to upgrade the lights and signs,” Tomasko said.
Tom Chernisky, Cambria County president commissioner, said the project is an example of collaboration between federal, state and local officials.
“This is great news for Cambria County and our region,” Chernisky said. “I would like to thank Congressman G.T. Thompson for being an advocate for the airport and Cambria County.”
